Multiple cameras show suspected shoplifter's car slamming into two cars and flip onto its roof during a Wisconsin police chase.

(WTMJ/NBC News) A high-speed chase through Greenfield, Wisconsin ended with a suspect’s car crashing into two vehicles and flipping over on its top.

Greenfield Police said the chase started after a shoplifter was spotted at a local Meijer store and fled.

The vehicle was topping speeds of 90 miles per hour prior to the crash.

The driver then reportedly hit two vehicles, causing the fleeing vehicle to roll over and come to rest on its roof.

