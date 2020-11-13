High School Football Playoffs kickoff with Bi-District round

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR//KCIT) — Many of our area teams kicked off their state playoff runs with Bi-District matchups. you can see the final scores from all games down below.

Class 4A Division I

Canyon 16, Wichita Falls Hirschi 0

Springtown 59, Hereford 14

Class 3A Division I

Bushland 70, Slaton 14

Shallowater 58, River Road 7

Class 3A Division II

Canadian 62, Coahoma 14

Class 2A Division I

Olton 35, New Deal 33

Sundown 34, Farwell 6

Post 2, West Texas High 0, (forfeit)

Class 2A Division II

Wellington 30, Gruver 0

Stratford 20, Clarendon 18

Wheeler 45, Sunray 7

Class 1A Division I

Springlake-Earth 56, White Deer 36

District 2-5A Div. I (Non-playoff matchup)

Tascosa 32, Caprock 13

