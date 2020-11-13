High School Football Playoffs kickoff with Bi-District round

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Documents filed in federal court by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. cite the investigation into nine discarded military ballots in Luzerne County among the reasons the court should block certification of the 2020 General Election on a "Commonwealth-wide basis."

In September, Eyewitness News told you about a federal investigation into nine discarded military mail-in ballots in Luzerne County. Findings by U.S. Attorney David Freed's office revealed that the nine ballots were thrown away during the time of a seasonal worker's employment between the dates of September 14-16. That staffer is no longer employed with the county and Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said the discarded ballots would be counted.