High School Football Playoffs kickoff with Bi-District round

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR//KCIT) — Many of our area teams kicked off their state playoff runs with Bi-District matchups. you can see the final scores from all games down below.
Class 4A Division I
Canyon 16, Wichita Falls Hirschi 0
Springtown 59, Hereford 14
Class 3A Division I
Bushland 70, Slaton 14
Shallowater 58, River Road 7
Class 3A Division II
Canadian 62, Coahoma 14
Class 2A Division I
Olton 35, New Deal 33
Sundown 34, Farwell 6
Post 2, West Texas High 0, (forfeit)
Class 2A Division II
Wellington 30, Gruver 0
Stratford 20, Clarendon 18
Wheeler 45, Sunray 7
Class 1A Division I
Springlake-Earth 56, White Deer 36
District 2-5A Div. I (Non-playoff matchup)
Tascosa 32, Caprock 13