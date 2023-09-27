AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Junior running back Brylyn Lopez was named week five player of the week after rushing for 201 yards and scoring three touchdowns in the teams’ homecoming win.

Hereford High School defeated Planview High School 24-21, moving to 5-0 on the season.

“It was great playing in front of the crowd, had 5000 screaming fans in the stands, you know it’s one of the biggest crowds we’ve had in Herford in a long time,” said Head Coach Adam Naron. “To get the win in front of the hometown was an awesome feeling for our coaches and kids.”

In the win over Plainview, Hereford was able to maintain their energy and effort throughout the game.

“I like the way that my team came out there with a lot of energy and they played as hard as they could and me too, “said Lopez.

In five games Lopez has rushed for over 800 yards.

“I think the reason behind my success is the offensive line they helped me out a lot,” said Lopez. “We bond together pretty good, and I feel like that just helps us keep going and brings out energy.”

“Brylyn’s had a lot of success so far,” said Naron. “I think it’s a true testament to what our offensive line has done for him. They’ve done a great job opening up the holes and blocking for him. You know, we’re only going to go as far as our offensive and defensive lines take us this season. Brylyn’s statistics are showing how great of a job that we’re doing for him up front.”

Now in his junior year, Lopez has developed his own style of leadership.

“Brylyn’s a guy that brings a lot of energy and excitement to the team,” said Naron. “Kids like the way he jokes around and has got to lose personality. I think it helps set the tone for some of those guys to feel comfortable when they play on Friday nights.”

The team’s goal each week is to go undefeated that week and not focus on the previous games or the games to come.

“We’re undefeated right now,” said Naron. “Our goal each week is just to go undefeated for the week. It doesn’t really do a lot of good, we can win all these games, and not winning in district and it’s not going to get us to the playoffs. So, our goal is to win district bowl games to win a district championship and get to the playoffs. Right now, we’re just trying to get better each week moving into district.”