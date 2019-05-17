This summer, KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News are hitting the road.

Bring your family, friends, and neighbors, and hang out while we do KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00 and 6:00 live in your town.

Below is the full schedule;

May 23: Early stop in Hereford and live newscasts in Canyon at the Square.

May 30: Early stop Perryton and live newscasts in Borger at the Johnson Park Youth Center.

June 6: Early stop Dalhart and live newscasts in Guymon at the Jim Hitch Memorial Golf Tournament.

June 13: Early stop in Spearman and live newscasts in Dumas at Dogie Days.

June 20: Early stop in Canadian and live newscasts in Pampa.

June 27: Early stop in Portales and live newscasts in Clovis at the music festival.



We will update this page with more on where we will be in each city once we get closer to that road trip.

We will also stream KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00 and 6:00 live on MyHighPlains.com on the High Plains Road Trip page.

We can’t wait to see you this summer!