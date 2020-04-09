High Plains reaches 200 cases of COVID-19

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We have reached the 200 case threshold of COVID-19 in the viewing area after Moore County reports five new cases.

Officials at Moore County Hospital District are also reporting the first hospitalization in the county. The patient has been admitted to the hospital’s COVID unit. The patient is in their mid-forties, and currently are in stable condition.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 11:15 a.m. on April 9, 2020.)

CountyConfirmed Cases ReportedDeathsRecovery
Beaver100
Castro1110
Curry800
Dallam100
Deaf Smith701
Donley1300
Gray1100
Hansford100
Hemphill100
Hutchinson200
Moore2400
Oldham310
Potter5811
Randall5222
Roosevelt100
Swisher200
Texas400
TOTAL20054

