High Plains Natives Inducted Into 2020 Rodeo Hall of Fame

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Several High Plains natives are set to be inducted in the 2020 Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The ceremony is set to take place in Oklahoma City at The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, but could be changed due to Covid-19.

BOBBY “HOOTER” BROWN was born January 1, 1952, in Amarillo, Texas, and competed in all three roughstock events and steer wrestling from 1970 – 1991. Brown went to the NFR 11 years in the saddle bronc event, becoming Reserve Champion in 1982 and taking third place in 1983. He held the highest-marked saddle bronc ride at Cheyenne for 25 years and won the $50,000 at Calgary the first year it was given. One of the Budweiser Six Pack Team, the first to be sponsored by a corporation and Texas Circuit Saddle Bronc Champion twice, today Brown is a corporate pilot who volunteers his time to fly surgeons and organs where needed for organ transplants. He lives in Newcastle, Oklahoma.

CODY LAMBERT was born December 2, 1961, in Artesia, New Mexico. A saddle bronc, bull riding, calf roping and team roping cowboy, he won the Men’s All-Around at the 1982 National Collegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Finals. Lambert qualified for the NFR in saddle bronc competition in 1981, 1990 and 1991 and in bull riding in 1985, 1986, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992 and 1993. Lambert was a PBR co-founder and went to the PBR Finals in 1994, 1995 and 1996. A Texas Circuit Finals Champion twice in bull riding, twice in saddle bronc and three years as the All-Around, Lambert designed the protective vest for rodeo in 1992. Chosen for the PBR Ring of Honor, today Lambert ranches near Bowie, Texas.

Ben Johnson Memorial Award 2020 honoree CARL NAFZGER was born August 29, 1941, in Plainview, Texas. During a 12-year bull-riding career, Nafzger qualified for the NFR three times in three consecutive years. After retiring from bull riding in 1972, Nafzger focused his energies on horse training and soon found success in that arena as well. Nafzger has trained three champion horses — Unbridled, Banshee Breeze and Street Sense — and has won the Kentucky Derby twice (1990 and 2007). Recipient of the Eclipse Award for Outstanding Trainer in 1990, Nafzger is a member of the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame, Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame, Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame and the PBR Ring of Honor.