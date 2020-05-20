High Plains Food Bank, Walmart, Feeding America encourage shoppers to round-up their purchases to “Fight Hunger. Spark Change.”

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — One in 7 people in the Texas Panhandle face hunger, including 1 in 5 children. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded this issue. Job disruptions, lost wages and sudden expenses due to illness have been increasingly burdensome for the millions of people in America who live paycheck to paycheck and increase the need for additional food. Through the “Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign,” Walmart, Feeding America® and High Plains Food Bank are helping our neighbors struggling to put food on their tables.

In partnership with High Plains Food Bank, Walmart asks shoppers to help fight hunger in their local communities. There are two ways to participate:

Donate at www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart.

Round up your purchases to the nearest dollar when shopping on Walmart.com or on the Walmart app.

During the pandemic, the High Plains Food Bank is increasing capacity to meet the rising need, recently adding trucks to the fleet and rural route food deliveries to the schedule.

“Last year, High Plains Food Bank received nearly $74,000 from Walmart and Sam’s Club’s commitment to fight hunger through this national campaign,” said Zack Wilson, executive director of High Plains Food Bank. “Walmart is a valued partner from the national to the local level; their local teams regularly volunteer in the warehouse and support us in product donations. They recently donated 1,500 reusable canvas bags for the High Plains Agriculture Pop Up Pantry, where we provided farmfresh, nutrition-packed food to more than 2,000 local families in one day!”

