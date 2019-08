DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank is working to provide for more seniors here on the High Plains.

Tomorrow, they are holding a meeting at Good Samaritan Christian Services in Dalhart at 9 a.m. to discuss the Commodity Supplemental Food Program.

To qualify, applicants must be 60 years or older, meet the USDA’s income eligibility guidelines, and they must also provide a valid form of identification.

The monthly food box is valued at $60 to $70.