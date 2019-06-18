High Plains Food Bank Senior Adult Food Program

Commodity Supplemental Food Program/Senior Food Boxes (CSFP) is a federal nutrition program, administered by the State, in partnership with the Texas Department of Agriculture, providing a monthly box of nutritious food to eligible low-income seniors, aged 60 or older.

In 2018, the first full year of the program, more than 9,000 senior boxes were distributed.

Proxies are encouraged to be part of this program to deliver and pick up food. The proxy can be a relative, friend, neighbor, caregiver, or any trusted individual authorized to pick up a food box on behalf of an eligible senior.

Applications & Proxy forms are available at www.hpfb.org/csfp or bring proof of income and ID to distribution in your area.

$60-70 worth of shelf-stable groceries, plus 2 pounds of cheese are in the food box. Contents vary, based on 8 rotating menus to add variety.

High Plains Food Bank

815 Ross St.

(806) 374-8562

