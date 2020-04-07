High Plains Food Bank partners with local business

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Free Cheese Prints has partnered with High Plains Food Bank to create Amarillo Strong T-Shirts, where a portion of proceeds will benefit the High Plains Food Bank.

During these difficult times, partnerships are especially important according to Tina Brohlin, the marketing and communications manager of High Plains Food Bank.

Free Cheese Prints had a goal of $500 or more in total sales by April 3 to then redistribute a portion of profits to High Plains Food Bank.

Brohlin wanted to reiterate how much she appreciates other small businesses being able to assist in this time of need and how much the message of “Amarillo Strong” means to not only her, but to the community in the High Plains.

“Amarillo strong means a sense of community, it means that we will all get through this together as long as neighbors are looking out for neighbors”, said Brohlin.

The High Plains Food Bank is not too concerned about their donation amounts when it comes to physical products, due to their strong partnerships but monetary donations are strongly needed at this time in order to keep functioning around the High Plains.

Brohlin said, “We’re stocked pretty well in our warehouse but the monetary gifts are really what would be helpful right now so we can continue to put fuel in the trucks, to get this food across the Texas panhandle as quickly as we can.”

Local businesses have been assisting each other in the best ways they can. Due to local businesses and partnerships, like Free Cheese Prints, they have been able to substitute some donations which would typically come in through multiple different avenues.

“Right now donations, as always, every donation is critical especially in a crisis situation like we’re currently facing. We are just grateful for gifts of every amount but we truly, truly value the partnership of our local businesses, who do what they can”, said Brohlin.

You can purchase an “Amarillo Strong” T-Shirt on their website at freecheeseprints.com and you can also find them on social media, on Facebook and Instagram as FreeCheesePrints. In order to donate to High Plains Food Bank monetarily or otherwise, that is also available on their website on www.hpfb.org.

