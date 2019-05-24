High Plains Food Bank Kids Cafe to Provide Summer Food Service Program

Kids Cafe, a Feeding America Program, administered by the High Plains Food Bank will provide free weekday lunches at 8 sites throughout the summer.

High Plains Food Bank is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the sites and times as follows:

June 3, 2019 – August 2, 2019

(excluding federal holidays)

Monday – Friday

ACTS Community Center 202 S. Louisiana Amarillo, TX 79106 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Amarillo Gardens Apartments 1223 S. Roberts Street Amarillo, TX 79102 1pm – 2pm

Cypress Creek Apartments 527 Jason Avenue Amarillo, TX 79108 1pm – 2pm

Maverick Boys & Girls Club 1923 S Lincoln Amarillo, TX 79109 8am – 9:30am & 11:30am – 12:30pm

Tuesdays & Thursdays

Town Parc Apartments 6501 Woodward St Amarillo, TX 79106 11am – 12pm

Cathys Pointe Apartments 2701 North Grand Street Amarillo, TX 79107 1pm – 2pm

Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays

Greentree Village Apartment Homes 2301 Seth Ln Amarillo, TX 79108 12pm – 1pm

Stone Canyon Apartments 6208 Ventura Drive Amarillo, TX 79110 1pm – 2pm

In 2018, our Kids Café team prepared and delivered 133,155 healthy meals to local kids at safe sites in schools, daycare facilities and apartment complexes throughout the year. Each day, about 885 kids receive nutritious meals to help them grow learn and thrive. Family members are welcome to join, too. In addition, one Kids Café site serves meals to senior citizens at an apartment complex to provide a consistent healthy meal and socialization to senior residents.