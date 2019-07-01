High Plains Food Bank hosts open house for Kids Cafe

Today the High Plains Food Bank hosted an open house for their Kids Cafe.

The Kids Cafe Summer Food Service Program provides hundreds of meals each day to kids in our area.

This afternoon the community was invited for a celebration including facility tours, program information, and a free lunch.

Visitors were able to learn about the gilliland community kitchen and the programs provided there as well as throughout the city.

At-risk children lose the reliability of campus breakfasts and lunches during the summer months.

Kids Cafe helps by providing weekday healthy, nutritious meals.