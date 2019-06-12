High Plains Food Bank feeds record number of seniors in May

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The High Plains Food Bank (HPFB) is helping to feed a record number of seniors on the High Plains with monthly food boxes.

The food bank’s Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) began in October of 2017. In its first full year, the program saw slow growth. HPFB surpassed 1,000 boxes for the first time in November 2018.

Now, there is a new record.

In May, 1,094 food boxes were distributed out of the nearly 1,500 seniors who qualify for the program.

The CSFP boxes are for low-income seniors age 60 or older.

Seniors in the program receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries once a month to supplement their diets.

However, many seniors who are homebound or have limited mobility or access to transportation need a proxy to pick up the food boxes.

Tina Brohlin, Communications and Marketing Manager for the HPFB, said even with this record distribution, they still had about 400 senior food boxes not picked up last month.

“We’ve got room for growth,” Brohlin said. “So, in addition to encouraging seniors who qualify to apply for the program, we also want to see fewer of those unclaimed boxes. It can make a world of difference in their food security and their health.”

Brohlin said proxies can be a family member, friend, neighbor, or even a caregiver. She said the food bank also has a few community volunteers who take it upon themselves to pick up and distribute food boxes, especially in rural areas.

She encourages anyone interested in serving as a proxy to deliver food boxes to reach out.

Seniors interested in the program can apply online or show up to a distribution site with ID and proof of income.

They can be enrolled on the spot and take home a food box that day.

For more information about the CSFP program through the USDA, click here.