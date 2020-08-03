High Plains Food Bank extends Kids Cafe Summer Meal service

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank is extending its Kids Cafe Summer Seal service through August 21st.

Before COVID-19 struck, 1 in 5 local kids struggled with food insecurity. Current projections estimate that 1 in 3 local children could now struggle with having enough to eat as a result of the pandemic.

Maribel Sotelo, Director of Kids Cafe said pre-COVID-19 they served 800 to 900 kids a day, but since mid-March when school’s closed Kids Cafe now serves 1100 to 1200 meals a day.

Sotelo said that extending the program helps parents who are having a tough time right now and are underemployed with hours being cut and struggling with paychecks.

Sotelo believes that the number of kids who rely on Kids Cafe will remain high through the fall and winter.

“A lot of the snap benefits, a lot of the pandemic benefits in particular are being cut and so they were a one-time benefit, so those parents are not receiving it and they are going to need that extra help,” said Sotelo.

Parents and students can pick up meals at their local school campuses from 3:15 to 3:45 or at Kids Cafe from 1:00 to 1:30 Monday through Friday.

Another change for the Kids Cafe this summer is that the second annual Kids Cafe Classic Golf Tournament was moved from May to September 11th.

Tina Brohlin, Communications & Marketing Manager at the High Plains Food Bank said they are looking for 50 teams to play in the tournament.

Brohlin said that the High Plains Food Bank is working with the City of Amarillo and Ross Rogers Golf Course to make sure that everyone at the Cafe Classic will follow proper safety and hygiene guidelines.

