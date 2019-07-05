High Plains Food Bank earns high rating as a Charity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for the eighth year in a row.

The HPFB received this rating for its strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency.

This non-profit was founded in 1982 and its goal is to help alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle.

In 2018, the HPFB distributed 8.25 million pounds of food. They distribute food to more than 90 partner agencies across the 29 counties in Texas.

Currently, only two Amarillo non-profits carry this title.