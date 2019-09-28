High Plains Food Bank annual partnering agency conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains Food Bank held its annual partnering agency conference today.

At their conference, the food bank discussed with their nearly 200 partners about what can be done to help the community.

Those ways were things like improving food safety and how the food bank can get more food out to people in need.

“If food and funds were not an issue and we had plenty of those, we could easily send out one million pounds of food a month from our doors to all of our partners here. That’s what the need is, especially in our rural communities and that’s how much they can handle,” said Zach Wilson, High Plains Food Bank executive director.

The High Plains Food Bank serves nearly 30 counties in Texas. They helped give out more than eight million pounds of food last year.