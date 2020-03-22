High Plains Food Bank adjusting food programs

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The High Plains Food Bank announced they will be adjusting the Commodity Supplemental Food Program starting Monday, March 23.

Due to COVID-19, HPFB will distribute Amarillo senior food boxes directly from the east warehouse, temporarily stopping a number of community distributions sites. Those sites include:

• Cornerstone Outreach

• Westley Community Center

• ACTS Community

• Amarillo Senior Citizens Center

• Washington Street Family Services

• Catholic Charities

Zack Wilson, the executive director of the High Plains Food Bank, said, “We’re committed to continuing to provide our qualified seniors with critical supplemental nutrition. During this COVID-19 pandemic, it’s paramount that we take every precaution to protect the health of our staff and the people we serve. By moving all Amarillo community CSFP distributions to our warehouse and implementing a drive-through model, we can provide food to seniors in the safest manner possible.”

HPFB said Amarillo distributions will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on these dates:

• Thursday, March 26

• Friday, March 27

• Thursday, April 2

• Thursday, April 9

• Thursday, April 16

• Thursday, April 23

The rural county Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) distribution schedule remains the same.

According to HPFB, CSFP provides supplemental groceries to low-income senior adults, ages 60 years and older. Each month, CSFP participants receive a 25-30 pound box of shelf-stable groceries, valued at $60-$70, and a two-pound block of commodity cheese to supplement their diets.

HPFB said any senior who meets the USDA eligibility requirements may apply from their vehicle at an upcoming distribution and take home a senior food box the same day.

HPFB wants seniors to know, if they appoint a representative to pick up a box on their behalf, an application and proxy form may be filled out in advance and presented by their appointed representative (proxy), along with proof of acceptable identification.

