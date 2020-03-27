High Plains COVID-19 cases by county

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— An outbreak of respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus has reached all 50 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. territories of Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

A nationwide shortage of tests has made it difficult to know exactly how many confirmed cases there are, but here’s what we know so far about the outbreaks in the surrounding counties.

As of March 27, there are 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the High Plains.

(This table reflects the cases on the High Plains as of 4p.m. on March 27, 2020.)

County Confirmed Cases Deaths Castro 8 0 Cannon AFB 1 0 Curry 1 0 Deaf Smith 2 0 Oldham 2 1 Potter 2 0 Randall 3 0 Swisher 1 0

