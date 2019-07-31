High Noon the Square continues with Buster Bledsoe and Bubba’s 33

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Center City continues High Noon on the Square with free entertainment today at noon at the Potter County Courthouse at 501 S. Fillmore St. in downtown Amarillo.

Lunch is only $8.﻿

Today’s music is by Buster Bledsoe and lunch is hamburgers by Bubba’s 33.

Free parking is available in the Potter County parking lot

between 6th and 7th on Fillmore Street.

The following are the last two events for High Noon on the Square: