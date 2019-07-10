High Noon on the Square – DustJackets and Chick-fil-A

High Noon on the Square continues its 25th Season with The DustJackets and Chick-fil-A for lunch.

“High Noon is a great way for people to experience a great outdoor concert with the background of historic Amarillo. This is one way Center City meets its mission of bringing people downtown. We are proud that High Noon is a 25-year tradition in downtown,” said Beth Duke, Center City executive director.

At “High Noon,” the music is free, and lunch is available for $8.

All proceeds will benefit Center City of Amarillo. Center City Board Member Shelly Kearns is the volunteer chairman for High Noon.

“The performers and the menu change every week. From country to jazz, we have something for everyone. The musicians and performers volunteer their time for the free entertainment,” said Duke. “This is one more way we can bring people to Center City so they can see all the great things that are happening.”

To help with parking, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner is giving permission for guests to use the Potter County administrative parking lot on Fillmore Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues starting at 11 a.m..

“This parking lot will allow many guests to park for free when they come to High Noon,” Duke said.

The schedule for High Noon on the Square for 2019 is: