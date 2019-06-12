High Noon on the Square – Dickey’s BBQ and ‘TEXAS’

Center City of Amarillo continues its 25th season of High Noon on the Square, a free weekly entertainment series on the historic Potter County Courthouse lawn.
Today’s entertainment is by the performers of “Texas.” Today’s food is BBQ from Dickey’s Barbecue.
At “High Noon,” the music is free, and lunch is available for $8.
All proceeds will benefit Center City of Amarillo. Center City Board Member Shelly Kearns is the volunteer chairman for High Noon.
To help with parking, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner is giving permission for guests to use the Potter County administrative parking lot on Fillmore Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues starting at 11 a.m.
The schedule for High Noon on the Square for the rest of 2019 is:
- Wednesday, June 19 – Yellow City Musical, “Matilda.” Turkey jalapeno sandwiches from Crush, sponsored by Brown & Fortunato.
- Wednesday, June 26 – Music by the Esquire Jazz Band. Chicken-fried steak sandwiches from Youngblood’s Café. Sponsored by Xcel Energy.
- Wednesday, July 10 – Music by the DustJackets. Chicken sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A, sponsored by Golden Spread Electric Cooperative.
- Wednesday, July 17 – Music by Andy Chase. Sausage wraps from the American Quarter Horse Association Cook Team, sponsored by AQHA.
- Wednesday, July 24 – Entertainment by the Lone Star Ballet. Chicken sandwiches from Chick-Fil-A. Sponsored by The Shops at Wolflin Square.
- Wednesday, July 31 – Music by Buster Bledsoe. Hamburgers by Bubba’s 33. Sponsored by Sprouse Shrader Smith PLLC.
- Wednesday, Aug. 7 –Music by “Insufficient Funds.” Fajitas from Joe Taco. Sponsored by the Underwood Law Firm.