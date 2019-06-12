High Noon on the Square - Dickey's BBQ and 'TEXAS'

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Center City of Amarillo continues its 25th season of High Noon on the Square, a free weekly entertainment series on the historic Potter County Courthouse lawn.

Today's entertainment is by the performers of “Texas.” Today's food is BBQ from Dickey’s Barbecue.



At “High Noon,” the music is free, and lunch is available for $8.

All proceeds will benefit Center City of Amarillo. Center City Board Member Shelly Kearns is the volunteer chairman for High Noon.

To help with parking, Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner is giving permission for guests to use the Potter County administrative parking lot on Fillmore Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues starting at 11 a.m.

The schedule for High Noon on the Square for the rest of 2019 is: