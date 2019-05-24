High Health Care Costs

Live Now
by: NBC News

Americans are spending a lot of money on health care despite having coverage through work.

A new commonwealth fund report shows roughly 24-million people are spending a large amount of their annual income on their overall health care.

Of these, over 13-million spent at least 10 percent of their income on premiums alone while another 6-million spent that much on out-of-pocket costs.

All had health insurance through their employers.

The national average spent on premium contributions and other out-of-pocket costs was 37-hundred dollars.

People living in the south and west spent the most on health care.

