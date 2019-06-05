HGTV’s Chip Gaines opens up about fatherhood

HGTV star Chip Gaines is the consummate family man but that wasn’t always the case.

In an interview appearing in this week’s “People” magazine, he opens up about his life before marrying “Fixer Upper” co-star Joanna Gaines.

He says back then, he was too selfish to be tied down by a relationship.

That changed when he met Joanna while she was working at her father’s car shop.

Gaines says meeting her helped him mature and grow up.

Though he admits it took some time and he had to go through an adjustment period.

The couple wed in 2003 and have five kids together.

