This iPhone shortcut could come in handy during a routine traffic stop.

With a shortcut currently in the works by saying “Hey Siri, I’m getting pulled over”, your phone will automatically pause any music that is playing, turn down the brightness of your screen, turn on do not disturb, and start recording with the front-facing camera.

The shortcut will record the traffic stop, after sending a text message to a chosen contact alerting them you have been pulled over and will continue recording until you’ve stopped it.

Although the shortcut was designed to be used as a civilian equivalent to officers’ body cams. The creator says it can be modified to fit any iPhone user’s specific needs.

