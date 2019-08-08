Hey Amarillo: Wilson Lemieux

Jason Boyett talks about his weekly podcast, Hey Amarillo, an interview show with Amarillo people.
This week’s guest is Wilson Lemieux, a local video director who is getting outside attention for TV commercials he produces here in Amarillo using local talent. In this episode, Wilson and Jason talk about how Wilson has built Lemieux Company into a successful production company in just a few short years and how Amarillo clients and talent are central to his success. They also discuss the importance of cultivating creative talent in Amarillo and keeping it here.