“Hey Amarillo” Profiles Maria Garcia

This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Maria Garcia, the director of a program called Uniting Parents—part of the nonprofit Coalition of Health Services—that offers support and case management to parents of children with disabilities and chronic illnesses. Maria is a lifelong educator and was the first member of her family to go to college. She grew up the daughter of first-generation migrant workers who moved to Hereford from the Texas-Mexico border. She speaks to host Jason Boyett about the value she saw in education, the challenges of raising a special needs child (her adult son has Down syndrome) and why ultimately her family chose to move to Amarillo.
Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast
heyamarillo.com
jasonboyett.com