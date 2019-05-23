“Hey Amarillo” Profiles Lisa Blake

This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Lisa Blake, the executive director of Leadership Amarillo & Canyon, a nonprofit leadership development program. This work has given Lisa a unique, behind-the-scenes look at Amarillo’s strengths and challenges. Another interesting part of her story is that she spent a year as an unelected member of City Council, taking over an unfulfilled term in 2016. She talks with Jason about what’s most fulfilling about serving in this capacity—and what can be frustrating about the work.
