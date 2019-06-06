“Hey Amarillo” Profiles Justin Howe

HOUSTON (AP) — As more than 200 children languished in troubling conditions in a remote Border Patrol station, the government's system of child detention facilities had at least 500 beds available, according to records provided to The Associated Press.

The records show that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services had beds available in facilities in several states, including Texas, Arizona, and California. In total, the network on June 17 had 512 open beds in shelters. A few days later, it had 402 shelter beds.