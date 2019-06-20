“Hey Amarillo” Profiles Jeff Wyrick

This week’s guest on Hey Amarillo is Jeff Wyrick, the founder and director of Shakehands Pong, a local monthly ping-pong tournament that draws participants from all over the Texas Panhandle and even Kansas. In this episode, Wyrick talks about his past career working for Hastings, how Shakehands formed as a gathering of neighbors in a garage in Olsen Park, and how it turned into a community of men and women—with a variety of ages and backgrounds—who get together every month over a shared love of ping-pong.

