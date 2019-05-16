“Hey Amarillo” Profiles Hayden Pedigo

This week’s guest on “Hey Amarillo” is Hayden Pedigo, the young local musician who recently ran for a seat on Amarillo’s City Council. Hayden’s campaign started with an absurdist video but quickly became a legitimate campaign as he started digging into the issues and getting his generation interested in local politics. As a result, it captured the attention of Rolling Stone and other outside media outlets, along with a documentary film team. Jason and Hayden talked about the campaign, what Hayden learned in the process and what’s coming next for him.

This week’s “Hey Amarillo” was the first live show.

