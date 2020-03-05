Hey Amarillo: Jim Livingston

AMARILLO, Texas—Jason’s guest this week is Jim Livingston, a local fine arts photographer known for his Texas Panhandle landscapes as well as his “I Am Rt 66” portrait series. Jim has spent the last decade pursuing photography but has a deep, intriguing resume.

He’s been a Jesuit priest, spent years as a social worker, and was once technically homeless after being forced to uproot rapidly from his life in Wichita Falls.

He and Jason discuss all those things, including Jim’s time as a non-traditional student in the Amarillo College photography program.

Jason Boyett, Hey Amarillo Podcast
heyamarillo.com,
jasonboyett.com

