Hey Amarillo Interview with Viv Salomon

A conversation with Viv Salomon, the Amarillo-based host of the national podcast How to Liv with Viv. Originally from Borger, Salomon ended up in Amarillo after college and works in the world of physical therapy. But she’s passionate about mental health and helping others, like her, navigate successfully through their 20s. She tells host Jason Boyett about her upbringing, her career path, and the friendships that sparked her popular inspirational podcast. This episode is sponsored by the TEXAS Outdoor Musical and WT Enterprise Center.