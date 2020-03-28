He’s Got Your Back: Chiropractor Offers Free Treatment To Grocery Workers

Dr. Michael Hudak says it's his way of giving back to those working long hours during the coronavirus crisis.

(KSHB/NBC News) A Kansas City chiropractic office is saying thank you to hardworking grocery-store workers.

Dr. Michael Hudak owns I Got Your Back Chiropractic. He says a recent trip to a grocery store opened his eyes to the hard labor workers are putting in.

Hudak also realized he had the power to help.

“If you do something over and over and over again, you’re going to get a sprain or a strain, and we want to keep their bodies healthy so that their bodies don’t start breaking down on them,” Dr. Hudak says.

Hudak’s office is offering free chiropractic adjustments to any grocery-store worker in the Kansas City area until May 1.

“We know that they’ve been working hard, so we would be glad to take care of them,” Hudak says. “It would be an honor to take care of them right now during this crisis.”

Lauren Clark, who manages a local Hy-Vee store, received an adjustment Wednesday from Hudak. Clark said she and her coworkers are grateful to have jobs, but the physical labor is starting to take its toll.

“I feel like I got hit by a truck every day, and I’m just waking up feeling like I’m so exhausted,” Clark said. “It is pretty strenuous just on the body in general, let alone to do it at such a fast pace to try to keep up with the demand right now.”

