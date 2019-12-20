Herring Holiday Ball benefits Kidd’s Kids with Diamond Forest

AMARILLO, Texas — The Herring Holiday Ball Christmas Spectacular will take place Friday, December 20 at the historic Herring Hotel, located at 311 SE 3rd Ave., Amarillo, TX, 79101. This year’s theme “Diamond Forest” will take guests on a journey through emerald green forests sprinkled with elegant diamonds.

This year, the donations and proceeds of the event will go to the Kidd’s Kids Organization to help send terminally ill children and their families on a trip to Walt Disney World. The organization’s mission is “to provide hope and happiness by creating beautiful memories for families of children with life-altering or life-threatening conditions.” Each year, the charity is chosen through an application process decided by the Herring Holiday Ball committee, who takes into consideration the nonprofits’ mission, location, and funding needs.

VIP cocktail hour for sponsors and Emerald table holders will begin at 6:00 p.m., with a plated steak dinner served at 7:00 p.m. General Admission will open at 7:30 pm for all other guests who can enjoy event activities, an open bar, Christmas snacks and more. Event activities will include live bands performing all of your Christmas favorites which include The Fwoops, and Amarillo Opera Chorus, as well as local artists creating live masterpieces, a silent auction, fashion show, fur coats, diamonds, a DJ and more. Attendees are reminded that “fancy dress is encouraged, and dancing shoes are required.”

To support Kidd’s Kids, organizations and individuals can support the Herring Holiday Ball at various levels or purchase individual tickets. For details, visit https://www.herringholidayball.com.