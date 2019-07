On Sunday, Wheeler County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped a car on I-40 for speeding.

Officials say K-9 Grom was used and gave a positive indication and a search was conducted.

In the car, there were 8 bundles of heroin weighing about 4 pounds total. The male driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon by a felon.

The drugs were being transported to Oklahoma City from Tuscon, Arizona.