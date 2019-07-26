Heritage Convalescent Center residents enjoy slip n’ slide and raise awareness for Alzheimer’s

Heritage Convalescent Center residents in Amarillo were having some fun outside on the slip n’ slide.

(JENNIFER BAILEY/ADMINISTRATOR-HERITAGE CONVALESCENT CENTER):”It gives them a break out of the norm than what they normally have and it’s just a lot of fun. It’s a lot of entertainment,” said Jennifer Bailey, Heritage Convalescent Center Administrator.

It’s all part of the center’s fundraiser where they sold hot dogs and lemonade to help raise awareness for Alzheimer’s.



One by one, residents took their turn as staff strapped them in and guided them down the slip n’ slide.

“Some of them are diagnosed with Dementia, Alzheimer’s. It helps them have a voice and to raise awareness for their cure. It changes someone, your loved one,” said Bailey.

That loved one for Bailey is her Grandmother who suffers from the disease and says the effect it has on families, is enormous.

“In a way it’s kind of a death because you lose that person. It just hits a little bit close to home,” said Bailey.

Which is why raising funds for Alzheimer’s awareness means a little bit more for Bailey and her staff.

“I speak for everyone else here too because it seems that everyone has someone that it personally affected,” said Bailey.