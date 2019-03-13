Here’s Why You Should Eat More Mushrooms

Eating mushrooms might protect your brain.

This according to a new study published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease Tuesday.

A diet that includes mushrooms may reduce the risk of cognitive decline.

Professors from the National University of Singapore looked at the health records of more than 600 seniors over the course of six years.

They found those who ate more than two standard portions of mushrooms weekly were potentially half as likely to have mild cognitive impairment.

The results also show even one small portion a week may still be beneficial.

Researchers behind the study say the correlation is quote “surprising and encouraging”.

They hope to identify other dietary factors that may be associated with brain health in the future.