Here’s how to access free digital books, movies at Amarillo Public Library

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this digital age, people consume their media electronically. So, how has your local library conformed to these changing times?

Stacy Clopton-Yates with the Amarillo Public Library said they offer several free digital resources for readers who don’t want to make that trip to a local branch.

“One of the great ones is the 3M Cloud Library,” Clopton-Yates explained. “What this does, is it allows you to download books. You can download e-books or audio books to a tablet or a smart phone.”

Fiction, non-fiction, poetry … you name it. Most of the books you see on the shelves are available online.

“If you look at the books that are available on the 3M Cloud Library, it starts out with picture books for small kids and goes all the way up to adult books.”

The process to check out your online reads is pretty simple too.

“You log on to our website and go into our digital services and when you get there you can search and you can browse through the library.”

Clopton-Yates said their digital library doesn’t just offer books, there’s also something for the movie-buffs.

“Indie-Flix is like Netflix but it’s for independent film producers.” Clopton-Yates added. “So you’re going to be able to see a lot of independent shorts and documentaries.”

Although APL hasn’t had a hard time adjusting to the digital age, Clopton-Yates said she doesn’t see the books on the shelves becoming history anytime soon.

“A lot of people still love the feel of a book in their hands they love the pages, but there are also people who really like to read on the iPad, tablet or even a phone. Librarians don’t care how you read we just want you to read because reading is good for you.

