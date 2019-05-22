Hereford’s P.O.W. Camp

Hereford, Texas played a large part in American history dating back to World War II.

At one time the city had the second largest P.O.W. camp, holding around 4,000 Italian prisoners of war.

After Pearl Harbor was bombed, Hereford asked what they could do to help their country in time of need.

The United States government bought land in the city and made the camp.

The number of P.O.W’s at the time outnumbered the population but historians say prisoners actually helped to shape Hereford’s culture by working for and with local farmers.

“The people that work there the farmers all across this area say oh I remember the P.O.W’s they were so nice they made a ring for my mother and they painted a portrait and they did all these things,” Joe Rogers, WT history teacher, explained.

Many art pieces are held at Hereford Museum and the P.O.W. camp, although not completely intact still remains with a plaque that on occasion P.O.W.’s from that time still visit.