Hereford Regional Medical Center receives a donation of $22,000

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hereford Regional Medical Center received a donation of 22,000 dollars to help purchase new equipment for patients battling COVID-19.

“They were kind enough to donate this money that enabled us to buy this special equipment. This donation from these special ladies couldn’t have come at a more perfect time for this pandemic,” Jeff Barnhart, CEO, Hereford Regional Medical Center, explained.

L’Allegra, a Hereford non-profit organization which helps doctors and hospitals through their program “Project Christmas Card” decided to lend a hand.

“We took over Project Christmas Card in 1986, and it originated with a doctors wife in 1956 and the goal was to raise money for the area hospitals,” Tamara Vogel, the Project Christmas Card Chairman sated.

Currently, rural hospitals are overrun with patients, and this generous donation helped to get the hospital respiratory equipment essential for caring for patients battling the virus.

Something that is not only a need, but for some it’s a lifesaver.

“We’re so thankful that our fundraiser was so timely and is benefiting them through this COVID-19,” Vogel stated.

With cases back on the rise, the organization says people are a lot more willing to give.

“It probably helped gain traction for the community to support them even more than we have in the past,” Clincsay Chandler, of L’Allegra said.

For those wanting to assist in giving to the organization they can go directly to this link we have provided.