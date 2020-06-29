Hereford Regional Medical Center conducts free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With positive covid-19 cases back on the rise, medical professionals in Deaf Smith County wanted to ensure community health by offeing people a chance to get tested.

“So we’ve got the capability of doing 500 tests today but it doesn’t mean we’re going to do that many but our hospital decided that we needed to do this for this community at this time,” Jeff Barnhart, CEO of Deaf Smith County Hospital District, explained.

Barnhart, said for those showing symptoms or feel they have been exposed, now is the time to find out if they could pottentially be carrying the virus.

“We know it’s getting out there, we know there’s community spread and its just a time for people to find out what their status is. especially if they’re asymptomatic. So we can try to keep those folks home and keep them from spreading it,” Barnhart stated.

The test results are coming back a lot faster now than what they orignally were when the pandemic initially began.

“We’re trying to get back to somebody positive or negative within 48. If they are positive we work with them to stay home and stay home from work and if they’re negative to get them some peace of mind,” Barnhart said.

For those who come back positive hospital staff say they are still encouraged to come continue practicing social distancing guidelines.