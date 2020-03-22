Hereford ISD to continue feeding students during cancellations

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Hereford ISD will continue to feed their students while their schools are closed.

On Friday, March 20, Hereford ISD posted to their Facebook page saying they will be serving Free Grab n Go meals for any students from 1 to 18 years of age. Meals will be served until school resumes.

Parents can visit the following locations from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to pick up a ‘Grab n Go’ meal:

Hereford High School Cafeteria 200 Ave F

Hereford Preparatory Academy and

Hereford Junior High 704 La Plata Dr

Aikman Elementary 900 Ave K

Bluebonnet Elementary 221 16th S

Northwest Elementary 400 Moreman

West Central Elementary 120 Campbell

Tierra Blanca Early Childhood Center 615 Columbia

Blue Water Garden Apartments 612 N Irving St

La Mision de San Jose

Hereford ISD said each package will have lunch and breakfast for the following day. On Friday, they will send home meals for breakfast and lunch for Saturday and Sunday.

More from MyHighPlains.com: