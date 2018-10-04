Hereford ISD Making Sure the Stadium Stands are Safe for Fans on Friday Nights

Last week, Hereford ISD had engineer consultants check out the football stadium stands after complaints of swaying. Officials said this was not the first time they have had to do this. The complaints about swaying actually started last season.

Hereford ISD had an engineer come survey the stands and was given an all clear. Three weeks ago more complaints came in about swaying, so this time the administration did not take any chances.

“Last Friday at our homecoming football game we actually had Tericon engineers out,” said Hereford ISD Superintendent Sheri Blankenship. “They came out, they installed some equipment to measure the vibrations, all of those types of things. We’ll get an assessment of that in three to four weeks. They were able to tell us Friday evening there were no vibrations out of the abnormal range.”

HISD said Tericon gave Hereford the go-ahead continue using the stands like normal. The district is waiting for the full report, then Blankenship said they will decide where to go from there.

“We are waiting on the engineers,” said Blankenship. “We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize what they tell us, or what they don’t tell us. We are just really waiting on that true assessment so know which steps we need to take next.”

For now, Blankenship wants to assure everyone that the stands are safe, they just wanted to do their due diligence to make sure they stay that way.