Hereford 14-month-old hospitalized after coming into contact with chemical

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 14-month-old in Hereford is in the hospital after coming into contact with chemicals.

It happened Friday afternoon around 4 p.m.

According to Deaf Smith County Sheriff J. Dale Butler, the chemical was Zinc Phospate.

The child was taken to the hospital and later transported to Amarillo.

Officials said the home has been secured and no one is allowed inside.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com: