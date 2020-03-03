Here are the video games people most want to see made into a movie

(FOX NEWS) — Time to think outside the “x-box” here are the video games people want to see as movies.

Audiences are clamoring for a “Mario” movie.

A new Hollywood Reporter-Morning Consult poll found 44 percent of people responded “very” or “somewhat” interested in a “Mario” film.

The last adaptation of the plumbing duo was in 1993’s “Super Mario Bros.”

“Pac-man” and “Mario Kart” came in second place with 37 percent.

Currently, the animation minds behind “Despicable Me” Illumination are working on a “Mario” movie.

In third place, “Donkey Kong” then “Call of Duty” which has films in the works and “Legend of Zelda.”

