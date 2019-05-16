Herd Wear 2 Welcomes Renown Wildlife Photographer to the Shops at 800

Herd Wear 2, located inside the Shops at 800, is excited to welcome Dick Wilberforce to downtown Amarillo.

Wilberforce is a renowned wildlife photographer and author who calls Canadian, TX. home.

“Dick’s work is incredible,” Herd Wear 2 owner Cecil Miskin said. “He’s taken pictures of all different kinds of wildlife from the Panhandle to Africa.”

Wilberforce will have a variety of his pictures on display, which include breathtaking photos of the lesser prairie chickens, horses, deer and, of course, sod poodles.

“With all the talk about sod poodles and downtown Amarillo, how could I not showcase some photographs of them during this event,” Wilberforce said.

Wilberforce will also be signing two books that he’s authored, God’s Critters and Lesser Prairie Chickens.

“This is going to be a fun weekend downtown,” Miskin said. “This event will kick-off on Thursday, and then we’ll have the shops open Saturday and Sunday too.” Herd Wear 2 will also have a unique sampling of bison projects, including summer sausage and jerky.

“I hope people will come down and take a look at Dick’s work and browse around the shops,” Miskin added. “It’s a real treat for people to be able to see his award-winning photography.”

Wilberforce will be at the Shops on Thursday (May 16), Friday (May 17), and Saturday (May 18) from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information on Herd Wear 2, please visit their Facebook page . The Shops at 800 are located at 800 S. Polk, inside the historic Levine’s Building.

