Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office warning of scam calls

HEMPHILL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a phone scam.

Officials said someone is calling residents claiming to be with Xcel Energy saying their account is past due, and unless they purchase a prepaid Visa to make a payment, the services will be disconnected.

The sheriff’s office said if you are in doubt, look up the company’s number and call them directly. Do not call them back at the number the caller gives you.

For Xcel Energy’s contact information, click here.

 

