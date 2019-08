GLAZIER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —

UPDATED 3:34 P.M.:

According to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, Glazier is still under evacuation and high alert.

Officials said the fire has been stopped at the railroad tracks south of Glazier and is still actively burning.

Original:

The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office said they are evacuating Glazier as a grass fire is approaching.

