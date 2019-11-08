Hemphill County sheriff reprimanded for tampering with government records, documents show

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Documents released to us today by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) reveal Hemphill County Sheriff Nathan Lewis has been investigated and reprimanded for falsifying and fabricating governmental records.

This comes after Klein Investigations and Consulting posted to Facebook on Wednesday that they had obtained similar records.

Those (TCOLE) records which we requested under the Freedom of Information Act on Wednesday gave us about 100 pages of responsive documents.

In them, we see Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Brent Clapp reported possible fraudulent training reports back in May.

Sheriff Lewis was reprimanded by TCOLE for making up officer field training hours for three deputies and himself, as well as fabricated Word documents meant to supplement as documentation for that training.

The documents show Sheriff Lewis also lied multiple times about when he created those Word documents, and ultimately corrected the timeline after he was caught lying to investigators.

Clapp stated in a summary submitted by investigators that it was not outside the realm of Sheriff Lewis fabricating a document because he had manufactured a supplement for a missing person a year and a half after it happened.

We want to note, that summary is not a transcript of Clapp’s conversation with TCOLE investigators.

The documents also show that Sheriff Lewis does not intend to run for re-election.

Read the documents below: